Juvenile gun-related deaths double the national average in Louisiana, experts warn

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rash of shootings involving juvenile victims in New Orleans is concerning residents and experts.

While gun violence among children is not as common as it is among adults, experts say the city’s overall gun issue is a snapshot of a bigger issue statewide.

Two juveniles were wounded in unrelated shootings on Wed., Nov. 1. The New Orleans Police Department says around noon, an 8-year-old boy was shot in Hollygrove and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Four hours earlier, police say a 16-year-old girl was shot after arguing with someone inside a car at the intersection of N. Tonti Street and A.P. Turead Avenue in the Seventh Ward.

An 8-year-old child was shot around noon Wednesday (Nov. 1) in the 8800 block of Nelson Street,...
An 8-year-old child was shot around noon Wednesday (Nov. 1) in the 8800 block of Nelson Street, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)

Both shootings come on the heels of Promyse Ordon’s death, a three-year-old who died from gunshot wounds on Oct. 23 in Algiers. Her father was booked with negligent homicide.

“As a trauma surgeon and as a mother, it’s concerning when you have such youth taken in such a violent way,” Dr. Alison Smith said. “(Juvenile gun violence) is a small percentage of what we see but it is tragic when it happens.”

Louisiana records a high rate of 17 youth deaths by firearms per 100,000 people, more than double the national average of 5.8 youth deaths per 100,000 people, according to data from Dillard University Criminologist Dr. Ashraf Esmail.

According to the Children’s Defense Fund, Louisiana is one of 10 states that account for half of all child and teen gun deaths in the country. The group says gun violence is the number one cause of death for children ages 1-19.

“There’s a lot of crossfires between domestic violence, which is up in New Orleans,” Dr. Esmail said. “School violence is up as well, and neighborhood violence.”

Some worry firearms are too accessible to younger people, and Dr. Esmail says there needs to be systemic changes in the city’s gun culture to protect its youth.

“We are frustrated as a nation with how we address guns. It doesn’t feel like we are addressing it. We are just getting more lax with it,” Dr. Esmail said.

In an effort to curb violence by removing guns from the streets, so far in 2023, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the NOPD has confiscated 2,351 firearms, a 4% increase over last year.

