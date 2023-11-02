Landry appoints a committee to focus on New Orleans; Mayor Cantrell reacts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell reacted to Governor-elect Jeff Landry, a Republican, announcing that one of his transition committees will focus solely on New Orleans. Landry says 14 areas in Louisiana have been identified as needing the most attention.

Cantrell was asked to respond during her weekly press conference at city hall.

“For me, it’s an indicator that the governor-elect understands what New Orleans means not only to ourselves but to the state of Louisiana. I’m hopeful and I don’t think, you know, great things come from collaborating and I think this is a step in the right direction,” said Cantrell, a Democrat.

Landry faced questions about having part of his transition team concentrate on New Orleans during his own press conference in Lafayette.

“It’s not specifically what kind of change I want to see. We want to hear from those people who are on that committee what kind of changes or policies are aired concerns, or problems that the city of New Orleans has which have kept the city of New Orleans from being a great city that it once was,” he said.

Further, he said, “We want the city of New Orleans to operate like the city of Charleston, or the city of Nashville or some of the other great Southern cities around the country and we know that it can, but it’s got a lot of problems and we know that one of them is crime but there’s a lot more problems than just crime in the city of New Orleans.”

Boysie Bollinger, a resident of New Orleans who led Bollinger Shipyards for many years, will chair the committee.

FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman is not surprised by Landry tapping Bollinger for the role.

“Naturally transition teams are chaired by people loyal to the winning candidate. In Boysie Bollinger, we not only have someone that is an ally of Governor-Elect Landry but also a titan in the New Orleans business community, the Louisiana community, a very natural choice to lead this transition council,” said Sherman.

During his run for governor Landry ran an ad highlighting crime in New Orleans which said, “New Orleans your criminal justice system is broken…When D.A.’s fail to prosecute, when judges fail to act, when police are handcuffed instead of the criminals enough is enough. we’re going to hold everyone and i mean everyone accountable for violent crime…”

Cantrell says Landry did not consult her about the transition committee that will home in on the city she leads.

“No, not at this time, not at this time but at any point the governor reaches out, of course,I do as well it would be met with a spirit of cooperation and wanting to do the best for the city of New Orleans and that being also the state of Louisiana,” she said.

Sherman expects the city and Landry to differ down the line.

“We all know the days near where there will be an ideological divide and battles between the city of New Orleans and the new governor’s administration but today is not that day. Knowing that the city of New Orleans is in the governor-elect’s transition planning can only be a good thing because it brings attention and focus to the city,” said Sherman.

Landry also announced that a website dedicated to his transition efforts is operational.

He said residents can find information about the transition, share their ideas and also apply for jobs in his administration through the website: www.oneteam.la

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.