BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mariah Carey signals start of festive season with ‘It’s time’ holiday video

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey(Source: LiveNation)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Pop icon Mariah Carey has officially ushered in the holiday cheer with a new video, signaling fans to enter the festive spirit.

The video, a yearly tradition from Carey, features the singer breaking free from frosty confinement with some help and her vocal prowess.

She belts out a spirited “It’s time!” accompanied by her signature whistle note that shatters her icy prison.

In true holiday fashion, Carey appears dressed in a Santa-inspired outfit, and the scene shifts to a picturesque winter setting. She’s seen enjoying the seasonal bliss with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, and companions surrounded by gifts and decorated trees.

The video, encapsulating the joy of the season, wraps with Carey sending a kiss to her viewers alongside the words “It’s time!” signaling the start of Mariah Season.

Carey isn’t just stopping with a video; she’s bringing the holiday magic to cities across the U.S. with her “Merry Christmas One and All” tour.

It begins in mid-November in Highland, California and will end in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 17, promising a season filled with her timeless Christmas hits.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Qutub Nagy is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries...
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell
ZURIK: Text messages reveal Cantrell used police escorts to attend concerts
Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says

Latest News

FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.
Britney Spears’ childhood home hits the market
Insurance Commissioner-elect Tim Temple
Insurance Commissioner-elect calls for special session to fix insurance problem
Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
Jefferson Parish school bus driver arrested, accused of choking student in video
The Jefferson Parish bus driver accused of choking a student is out on bond
The Jefferson Parish bus driver accused of choking student is out on bond