Nicondra: Temperatures rise after a frigid morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Most reporting stations north of Lake Pontchartrain hit the freezing mark early Thursday morning with frost all the way south into Terrebonne Parish. The warm up is on with temperatures reaching the middle 60s for the afternoon. Clear sky, light wind allow the area to heat up efficiently and while we will see a dip in temperatures again into the upper 30s north and 40s south for Friday morning most locations will stay well above freezing. Frost should not be an issue. Temperatures will rise through the weekend with highs returning to the 70s and 80s by next week.

