NOPD: Man fatally shot in Seabrook neighborhood

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Seabrook neighborhood late Wednesday (Nov. 1) night.

Police say they received the call around 11:14 and the scene was confirmed around 11:37 p.m. where they found a victim shot upon arrival.

The victim later died from injuries sustained from the shooting at a nearby hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, police say.

