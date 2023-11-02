NOPD: Man fatally shot in Seabrook neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Seabrook neighborhood late Wednesday (Nov. 1) night.

Police say they received the call around 11:14 and the scene was confirmed around 11:37 p.m. where they found a victim shot upon arrival.

The victim later died from injuries sustained from the shooting at a nearby hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, police say.

