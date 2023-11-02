Warmer days are ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s cold now but the trend in weather heading into the end of the week is for things to warm up rather quickly.

A frosty start away from water is how we’re starting Thursday but it’s going to turn out to be a very pleasant weather day. Bright sunshine all day long will take the cold start this morning and turn it into a perfect afternoon. Highs for today will be in the middle 60s.

Moving into the weekend, our mornings will be cool with the afternoons getting warmer. Highs will return to the 70s as early as Friday and that trend will continue right on through Saints Sunday. Don’t forget Saturday night into Sunday we will fall the clocks back one hour as we end daylight saving time.

I’m still waiting to see another rain chance show up in the 7-day forecast as peeking into next week it’s looking dry and warm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.