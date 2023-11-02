BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Warmer days are ahead

Highs by the weekend make a return to the 70s
Temp Trend
Temp Trend(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s cold now but the trend in weather heading into the end of the week is for things to warm up rather quickly.

A frosty start away from water is how we’re starting Thursday but it’s going to turn out to be a very pleasant weather day. Bright sunshine all day long will take the cold start this morning and turn it into a perfect afternoon. Highs for today will be in the middle 60s.

Moving into the weekend, our mornings will be cool with the afternoons getting warmer. Highs will return to the 70s as early as Friday and that trend will continue right on through Saints Sunday. Don’t forget Saturday night into Sunday we will fall the clocks back one hour as we end daylight saving time.

I’m still waiting to see another rain chance show up in the 7-day forecast as peeking into next week it’s looking dry and warm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell
ZURIK: Text messages reveal Cantrell used police escorts to attend concerts
Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Bruce: First frost and freeze north shore tonight
Bruce: First frost/freeze of the season north shore
Take precautions to make sure people, plants and pets are protected north and west.
Nicondra: First frost of the season tonight
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 1
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 5 a.m.
Next 3 Days
First frost of the season possible over inland spots