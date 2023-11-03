14-year-old arrested after allegedly making threats to students at Langston Hughes Academy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a juvenile student in connection with social media threats that prompted classes to be canceled Friday at Langston Hughes Academy.

According to police, the 14-year-old left school on Thurs., Nov. 2 following an altercation with other students.

An NOPD School Resource Officer and school officials located the student and brought him back to school, where he was suspended.

Police say the student then allegedly posted threats on social media directed at other students. The school canceled classes on Fri., Nov. 3 as a result.

The NOPD says the 14-year-old was taken into custody at his home Friday morning without incident.

He was booked on one count of felony terrorizing and one misdemeanor count of intimidation and interference in the operation of schools.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.