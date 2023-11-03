BBB Accredited Business
14-year-old arrested after allegedly making threats to students at Langston Hughes Academy

Langston Hughes Academy in New Orleans
Langston Hughes Academy in New Orleans(First Line Schools)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a juvenile student in connection with social media threats that prompted classes to be canceled Friday at Langston Hughes Academy.

According to police, the 14-year-old left school on Thurs., Nov. 2 following an altercation with other students.

An NOPD School Resource Officer and school officials located the student and brought him back to school, where he was suspended.

Police say the student then allegedly posted threats on social media directed at other students. The school canceled classes on Fri., Nov. 3 as a result.

The NOPD says the 14-year-old was taken into custody at his home Friday morning without incident.

He was booked on one count of felony terrorizing and one misdemeanor count of intimidation and interference in the operation of schools.

