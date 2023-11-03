AFL announces Voodoo football team coming to Lake Charles

The Louisiana Voodoo is returning the Arena Football League in Lake Charles, La. (Louisiana Voodoo)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Voodoo football team is returning to the Arena Football League.

But unlike its previous stint when the team played in New Orleans, the Voodoo will be based in Lake Charles.

The Voodoo will play home games at the Lake Charles Event Center’s Sudduth Coliseum under the coaching of James Shiver. The AFL plans to launch in 2024, after being dormant since 2019.

The Lake Charles Event Center, formerly known as the Lake Charles Civic Center, has previously been home to the Land Sharks and the Swashbucklers indoor football teams.

Shiver was offensive coordinator for the Land Sharks. A graduate of the University of Lafayette with a master’s from Louisiana College, he most recently served as athletic director and head coach at St. Edmund High School. He is also the former head coach of the Montgomery Maulers of the National Indoor Football League, earning Coach of the Year honors.

“This is an exciting day for Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana,” said Mayor Nic Hunter. “Welcoming arena football back to Lake Charles with a legacy team like the Louisiana Voodoo is simply wonderful. This new partnership with the AFL offers further evidence of a very bright future for the Lake Charles Event Center. We look forward to making Lake Charles home to this team’s players, staff and management and cannot wait to see them make their way onto the turf for the first time in 2024.”

The New Orleans Voodoo played in the AFL from 2004-2008 and from 2010-2015.

Prior to the Voodoo era, Louisiana boasted the New Orleans Night franchise that briefly played in the AFL in 1991 and 1992.

The AFL has recently introduced several franchises, including the Nashville Katz, Oregon Blackbears, Iowa Rampage, Wichita Regulators, Salina Liberty, Southwest Kansas Storm, Rapid City Marshals, Albany Firebirds, Washington Wolfpack, Orlando Predators, Billings Outlaws and West Texas Desert Hawks.

