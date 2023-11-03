BBB Accredited Business
Big 8 rankings could see movement with big-time matchups in Week 10

Eli Friend and the Newman Greenies take on St. Charles Catholic.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Karr-Curtis and Newman-St. Charles Catholic matchup highlight Week 10 of the regular season.

1. Karr

Karr vs. Curtis on the West Bank, get your popcorn

2. Destrehan

Victory over East St. John last week assures the Wildcats of a perfect regular season

3. John Curtis

Curtis steamrolled Brother Martin last week. The Cougars will not be as hospitable.

4. E.D. White

Cardinals will get their toughest test of the regular season Friday night, visiting St. James

5. Brother Martin

Crusaders are still a strong squad. Everyone has an off night during the season.

6. St. Charles Catholic

Comets welcome Newman on Friday night. This will be a close one.

7. St. Paul’s

The Wolves are 8th in the Div. I Select power rankings. That’s the last bye in Week 1 of the playoffs. They need a dub tonight to be relaxing next week.

8. Newman

Greenies and Comets, yeah it’s big.

