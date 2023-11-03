BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jury awards $332 million to man who blamed cancer on use of Monsanto weedkiller

FILE - The California man was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
FILE - The California man was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California jury has awarded $332 million to a man who sued chemical giant Monsanto Co. contending that his cancer was related to decades of using its Roundup weedkiller.

A San Diego Superior Court jury awarded damages Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Mike Dennis, 57, of Carlsbad. He was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

His lawsuit contended that his illness was related to Roundup’s active ingredient, glyphosate.

Dennis had treatment and has been in remission for nearly three years but there is no cure, Adam Peavy, one of his attorneys, told KNSD-TV.

“His doctors have told him it’s going to come back and we’re just waiting to see if that happens,” Peavy said.

The jury found that Monsanto, which is now a division of pharmaceutical and biotechnology giant Bayer, failed to provide warnings of Roundup’s risks. But jurors also ruled partially in Bayer’s favor by finding the product design wasn’t defective and the company wasn’t negligent.

Dennis was awarded $7 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages.

In a statement to KNSD-TV, Bayer said it believes “we have strong arguments on appeal to get this unfounded verdict overturned and the unconstitutionally excessive damage award eliminated or reduced.”

“There were significant and reversible legal and evidentiary errors made during this trial,” Bayer added.

Bayer bought Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018 and has been trying to deal with thousands of claims and lawsuits related to Roundup. In 2020, Bayer announced it would pay up to $10.9 billion to settle some 125,000 filed and unfiled claims.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell
ZURIK: Text messages reveal Cantrell used police escorts to attend concerts
Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says
Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video

Latest News

The price emerged as Donald Trump Jr. was questioned on the witness stand Thursday at the civil...
Trump's adult sons testify in fraud trial
Expensive Entergy bill forces the closure of St. John restaurant in New Orleans
Popular French Quarter restaurant, Saint John, faced with big energy bill; forced to close indefinitely
St. Bernard Parish marsh fire is 80% contained; the smell of smoke gives residents headaches
St. Bernard Parish marsh fire is 80% contained; the smell of smoke gives residents headaches
City leaders call for changes for domestic 911 call classifications following fatal house fire
Zurik: City leaders demand changes to 911 center’s handling of domestic dispute calls