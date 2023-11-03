Catholic League powers Curtis and Karr matchup on the West Bank

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Either 621 or 591 wins for J.T. Curtis, whatever his total coaching victories are, that won’t matter tonight when they take on undefeated Karr. The Cougars and John Curtis have waged some big-time battles, and this one will be no different.

“The respect we have for J.T., and what he’s done for his program is second to none. He has a world-class organization. His players play hard for him. Because it’s not just the X’s and O’s with him, it’s the kids as people. He worries about the kid behind the helmet. We try to emulate that here. We just keep trying, it’s a tough league, on and off the field. We have to be ready. We’re ready for the great game that has to be played on Friday. We know it comes with a lot of backlash and public criticism. Because we’re a public school in the Catholic League. To each his own,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.

Karr has already won the Catholic League title. They possess a dominant offense and defense. The Patriots are prepared for their toughest game of the year.

“Yeah it is. They’ve played everybody physical, and that’s the way they play the game. They have tremendous skill people. Johnson, their sophomore quarterback, is really playing I think above a sophomore players head. Of course, he has a lot of good targets to throw to. That really helps. Offensive line is protecting him well. But I think the key to their team is defense. Their defense has played very physical. They’ve done a great job of really bowing up when they get inside the red zone. That’s a concern that we have. If you move the ball, down inside the 20, you’ve got to come away with points,” said J.T. Curtis.

Karr has been in the Catholic League for the last two seasons. With districts being changed in January, there’s a chance the Cougars will not be in the Catholic League next fall

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.