Council members wants to see changes at New Orleans 911 center before approving budget

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite not having control over the Orleans Parish Communications District’s (OPCD) policies, the New Orleans City Council is reminding OPCD leaders that the council sets the budget.

Some council members want to see a major overhaul at OPCD before approving funds for 2024.

“When you need help, these are the first people you talk to and you’re calling because you need help right now,” said Council Vice President Helena Moreno. “We need to make sure from call taking to response, it all goes right.”

Moreno is one of four council members leading the charge to institute change at the OPCD before approving the department’s 2024 budget. Moreno believes protocols must be revamped to keep people safe. She notes that Interim Director Karl Fasold is now in charge.

“You are the director now. You are the one who can make the changes to right this ship,” Moreno said.

A Lee Zurik investigation detailed changes in the 911 call system which city leaders say led to some calls not getting the immediate response they deserve. For more than an hour, the council questioned Fasold about how calls are labeled - particularly for domestic dispute, domestic violence calls, and sexual assault incidents.

Council President JP Morrell is concerned that OPCD is functioning more as a call center than as first responders.

“The fact that there is no protocol to call that person back or call people back who have experienced that level of trauma to reassure them someone is checking on them and that it went to a final resolution... If you’re not doing that, then you are a call center,” Morrell said.

The council is frustrated with the priority labeling and coding of 911 calls, saying the current policies at OPCD have cost lives. Most recently, the communications district has been scrutinized for the response to an America Street house fire in which three kids died.

The New Orleans Police Department has opened a Public Integrity Bureau investigation into police response to a house fire that resulted in the deaths of three children. (GoFundMe)

Despite the children’s mom calling 911 saying the father of her three kids was threatening to burn down their New Orleans East home, the call was labeled as a domestic dispute and it took 20 minutes for police to be dispatched.

“This could put people’s lives in danger the types of policies you have in place. No one cared to do anything about it. Unfortunately, I do believe some people’s lives might have been lost because of it. Like I said, Director Fasold and Chief Thomas are making corrections,” Moreno said.

“We don’t attempt to determine if it is a credible threat. We obviously don’t know, but the fact is, threats were made. The code was mapped to domestic dispute. It doesn’t now and it won’t in the future - that’s all I can tell you,” Fasold replied.

OPCD maintains changes will come, but they will not happen immediately. OPCD is planning to revert back to the old NOPD signal codes and implement some new ones.

During his budget presentation, Fasold noted that his department needs more employees and more funding for retention. His 2024 budget only increased by 10%, far from the 28% recommended by Fasold’s consultants.

The City Council wants Fasold to rework his budget so OPCD can better serve Orleans Parish.

