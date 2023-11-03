Heart of Louisiana: Black Bears

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Black Bear is considered the original ‘Teddy Bear.’

After two decades of efforts to increase the number of bears in Louisiana, the state is on the verge of allowing a very restrictive bear hunting season in late 2024.

