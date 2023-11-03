BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Heart of Louisiana: Black Bears

By Dave McNamara
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Black Bear is considered the original ‘Teddy Bear.’ 

After two decades of efforts to increase the number of bears in Louisiana, the state is on the verge of allowing a very restrictive bear hunting season in late 2024.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell
ZURIK: Text messages reveal Cantrell used police escorts to attend concerts
Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says
Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Black Bears
Heart of Louisiana: Black Bears
Celebration in the Oaks 2023: New Orleans City Park's Spectacular Holiday Lights Festival
Tickets on sale now for Celebration in the Oaks 2023
Celebration in the Oaks 2023: New Orleans City Park's Spectacular Holiday Lights Festival
Celebration in the Oaks 202
Heart of Louisiana: Oleander Hotel
Heart of Louisiana: Oleander Hotel