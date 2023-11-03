BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

High schoolers accused of making AI-generated pornographic images of their classmates

Some New Jersey high school students are accused of sharing AI-generated nude photos of their classmates. (Source: WCBS, GOVT HANDOUT, CNN)
By Tim McNicholas, WCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, N.J. (WCBS) – Some New Jersey high school students are accused of sharing AI-generated nude photos of their classmates.

The incident happened over the summer but was just recently brought to the attention of administrators at Westfield High School.

Dorota Mani plans to advocate for her daughter, who is a high schooler that became a victim of these deepfakes.

“My daughter texted me, ‘Mom, naked pictures of me are being distributed.’ That’s it. ‘Heading to the principal’s office,’” Mani said.

Mani said her daughter started crying and saw fellow classmates walking in the hallways who were also crying.

Parents later got an email from the principal, reading in part:

“Students brought to our attention that some of our students had used artificial intelligence to create pornographic images from original photos. The kind of altered pictures known online as deepfakes.”

The principal’s email went on to warn parents:

“New technologies have made it possible to falsify images and students need to know the impact and dangers those actions can cause to others.”

The email also encouraged victims to contact the police, and Mani said she did file a police report.

The school district said they can’t comment on how many students are affected or any disciplinary actions that are being taken.

Congress is considering a bill introduced by representative Joe Morelle of New York that would make it illegal to share non-consensual deepfake images online.

Mani and her daughter plan to advocate for laws to protect people from deepfakes.

“It’s something that we will need to learn, our children will need to be aware of,” Mani said.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell
ZURIK: Text messages reveal Cantrell used police escorts to attend concerts
Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in...
Appeals court temporarily lifts Trump’s gag order as he fights the restrictions on his speech
Eric Trump, center, appears at the fraud trial for his father, former President Donald Trump,...
Lawyers in Trump’s civil fraud trial are ordered to clam up about judge’s communications with staff
(Source: Pool)
Biden speaks in Maine
Operators answer emergency calls at Orleans Parish 911 Call Center.
Council members wants to see changes at New Orleans 911 center before approving budget
Tom Hanks inaugurates final phase of the National WWII Museum in New Orleans
Veterans, holocaust survivors, and Tom Hanks join grand opening of WWII Museum’s final phase