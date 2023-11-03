Jefferson Parish project aims to address homeless encampments and panhandling

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Homeless encampments and panhandling concern Jefferson Parish leaders, but they hope a new project will eliminate both.

At major intersections along the Westbank Expressway, a rock barrier is being installed to discourage panhandling. Jefferson Parish leaders acknowledge that helping the homeless can be challenging, and there are no easy solutions.

“I used to use the cardboard and put homeless, need help,” said Richard Breaux. “Anything helps. Now and then I get, but sometimes I don’t.”

Recently, Breaux has been staying underneath the Expressway near West Jeff Hospital. Breaux is unsure where he will go if he has to move.

“I don’t know. I’ve been trying to think of that the last two days,” Breaux said. “Where to go, what to do.”

Jefferson Parish leaders say this is the first phase to beautify the region.

“We can’t have people living there with tents and trash,” said State Senator Pat Connick. “The whole idea is to eliminate that eyesore and those problems, but at the same time, help those individuals hopefully get on their feet.”

Senator Connick believes the rocks installed are about keeping people safe. He says it’s important to have a barrier between traffic and the panhandlers.

“They don’t want to be approached by panhandlers asking for money and then the panhandlers cause issues, litter. Nobody wants that. As humans, we have an obligation to those in that situation. Why are they homeless? Are there mental health issues? Lets address those also,” Connick said.

Chris Breaux, a lifelong Westbank resident, has a business along the Expressway. He said the homeless have broken windows nearby multiple times. Recently, Breaux formed a community group to address what he calls a multiprong challenge.

“Homeless population, those are lives that are suffering,” Breaux said. “Drug addiction, mental illness, etc. Running them off the Expressway is not the answer to the problem, but it’s more of a complex issue.”

Breaux said businesses along the Expressway are joining together to encourage leaders to find compassionate ways to end homelessness and panhandling.

“If we have a task force that finds a good long-term solution and we can find a facility in the right area where it’s conducive to have a facility like that, not in a residential area, we can get those folks some help as well,” Breaux said.

According to Connick, the land underneath the Expressway is state property, but the parish is in the process of taking it over. Once Jefferson Parish controls the land, ordinances will help law enforcement.

The work underway is the beginning of a multimillion-dollar project. Plants and new signage will be installed in later phases. Senator Connick says the funding comes from truck and trailer fees in Jefferson Parish.

