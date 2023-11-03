LSU a field goal underdog to Alabama

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With kickoff to LSU vs Alabama almost here, the Tigers are a 3-point underdog to the Crimson Tide.

Since the summer, that spread has moved four points in the direction of LSU. In June, the Tigers were a 7-point underdog.

LSU vs Alabama spread the last four months:



Summer: Alabama 7-point favorite over LSU



Oct. 22: 5.5-point favorite



Oct. 29: 4.5-point favorite



Oct. 31: 3-point favorite https://t.co/O1gRoU0ikt — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 31, 2023

The Tigers are 6-2 this season. They’ve won two of their last four against the Tide (7-1). The winner of this matchup possesses a strong chance of winning the SEC West.

The LSU-Alabama epic rivalry continues on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.



When LSU meets up with the Crimson Tide, a legendary moment will follow.



Let’s break it all down on #GarlandontheAvenue pic.twitter.com/xhbAXl9ATR — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) November 1, 2023

Ole Miss, with only one loss in SEC play to Alabama, is also in the mix.

Jayden Daniels could also vault himself to the top of Heisman Trophy betting with a victory in Tuscaloosa. Right now, Michael Penix (+280) and J.J. McCarthy (+300) are with Daniels (+300) in betting odds.

