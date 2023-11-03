BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU a field goal underdog to Alabama

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With kickoff to LSU vs Alabama almost here, the Tigers are a 3-point underdog to the Crimson Tide.

Since the summer, that spread has moved four points in the direction of LSU. In June, the Tigers were a 7-point underdog.

The Tigers are 6-2 this season. They’ve won two of their last four against the Tide (7-1). The winner of this matchup possesses a strong chance of winning the SEC West.

Ole Miss, with only one loss in SEC play to Alabama, is also in the mix.

Jayden Daniels could also vault himself to the top of Heisman Trophy betting with a victory in Tuscaloosa. Right now, Michael Penix (+280) and J.J. McCarthy (+300) are with Daniels (+300) in betting odds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell
ZURIK: Text messages reveal Cantrell used police escorts to attend concerts
Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video

Latest News

New Orleans is at Indianapolis on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Saints are now 1-point favorites over the Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is nursing a knee injury. (AP Photo/Gary...
Report: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will start tonight against the Saints
New Orleans Saints are 3-3 on the season. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Saints are still favorites to win the NFC South
Dallas Cowboys absolutely crushed the New England Patriots this past Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael...
Saints flip from underdog to favorite against New England