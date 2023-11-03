BBB Accredited Business
McCollum, 33 points, leads Pels over Pistons 125-116

Matt Ryan scores 20 in first career NBA start
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Once again, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson were out, but lead guard C.J. McCollum led the Pelicans over the Pistons 125-116 with 33 points in the Smoothie King Center, improving their overall record to 4-1.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots against the Detroit Pistons guard Killian...
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots against the Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)

A day prior to Thursday (Nov. 2) night’s win over Detriot, the Pelicans beat the Thunder 110-106 by overcoming a 22-point deficit. In that win, the Pelicans spaced the floor in the third quarter by surrounding center Jonas Valanciunas with shooters and allowing McCollum to set the offense. Against Detriot, that lineup was resurrected to be the starting five.

In addition to their two franchise faces, the Pelicans are still without key bench players Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, and Naji Marshall. Despite being short-handed and playing on a short turnaround and delayed flight on the second game of a back-to-back, the team got off to a hot start, scoring 72 points in the first half.

Matt Ryan, the basketball player, made the most out of his first career NBA start by scoring 20 points while shooting 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Matt Ryan reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Detroit...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Matt Ryan reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)

The Pelicans will be back in The Blender Saturday night to host the Atlanta Hawks as they look to improve to 5-1.

