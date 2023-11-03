Mother, 11-month-old reported missing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a mother and her 11-month-old baby reported missing.

Police say Donna Vernonica Richards Rivera, 34, was last in contact with her boyfriend on Nov. 1. Concerns arose when she couldn’t be reached the next day. Her boyfriend returned to their residence in the 9600 block of Haynes Boulevard and discovered that both Rivera and their baby were missing.

Authorities believe that Rivera may be driving a white 2017 Mercedes Benz CLA with Florida plates.

Donna Vernonica Richards Rivera, 34, was last heard from on November 1, 2023 when she spoke to her boyfriend. (Mykal Vincent | NOPD)

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.