New Orleans neighborhood honors mail carrier killed in shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents of the Fairgrounds area in New Orleans are grieving the loss of Calvin “CJ” Brown, a mail carrier fatally shot at a Gentilly gas station in October.

Community members who knew Brown through his daily route assembled with signs at Olive Stallings Playground to honor his memory.

The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified Brown, 41, as the victim of the shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue on Oct. 18.

A memorial is set for Sunday at the playground to pay respects to Brown. Meanwhile, New Orleans Police have disseminated images of a suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance.

Individuals with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts are urged to contact Crimestoppers.

