Nicondra: Warming up over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Light east to northeast winds under high pressure kept smoke from wildfires settled right over the metro area this morning. By the afternoon warmer temperatures provided some lift to help get smoke higher off the ground, but we can expect the haze to linger through the afternoon and pick up again with cooler temperatures into the evening. Otherwise weather is nice with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. Overnight lows will be less chilly in the upper 40s north and 50s south. Saturday look for highs in the middle 70s with a warm up each day into the low 80s again by the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.