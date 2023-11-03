BBB Accredited Business
Officials: Bear ripped side off camper at western NC campground

The incident happened at Gorges State Park earlier this week.
A black bear ripped the siding off a camper at Gorges State Park earlier this week.
A black bear ripped the siding off a camper at Gorges State Park earlier this week.(North Carolina State Parks and Recreation)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAPPHIRE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bear ripped the siding off a camper in western North Carolina this week, state park officials said.

The incident happened at the Gorges State Park campground in Transylvania County on Wednesday night, NC State Parks and Recreation said.

Officials said all visitors and the bear are alright following the campground commotion, although it will be closed for two weeks. Anyone who made reservations prior to Nov. 16 will receive a full refund. The park will stay open for day-use.

According to the NC Wildlife Commission, black bears are non-aggressive animals that sometimes wander into residential areas in search of food. As a result, wildlife officials say it is best to prevent them from having any access.

Parks and Rec officials offered a few tips after the camper incident, which are listed below:

  • Be aware. Try to make noise periodically, and don’t use earbuds.
  • Don’t hike alone. Take someone with you.
  • Always keep pets on a leash or leave them at home. A six-foot leash is recommended.
  • Pack out or dispose of all food and trash.
  • Do not approach a bear or try to feed it.
  • If you encounter a bear, back away slowly and quietly in the opposite direction.

For more tips on how to stay safe around bears, click here.

In North Carolina, black bears typically enter their dens for hibernation around this time of year, between October and January.

Black bears were once considered rare in North Carolina, but have since made what NC Wildlife calls a “remarkable recovery,” with more than 17,000 bears estimated to be living across the state.

