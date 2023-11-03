Popular French Quarter restaurant, Saint John, faced with big energy bill; forced to close indefinitely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An esteemed chef said he’s forced to close his French Quarter restaurant indefinitely.

He said a high electric bill he couldn’t afford was the final straw that led to his decision to close Saint John restaurant.

Chef Eric Cook said the building where Saint John is located has so much history, and this was his turn to be a part it, but he said being a business owner is becoming more challenging.

Saint John sits empty after Chef Eric Cook said Thursday morning’s un-wanted visitor came knocking.

“When they come in and one of their employees sticks a piece of paper in my face and says, ‘you’ve got to give me $40,000 or I’m cutting off your power in 15 minutes,’ that’s not business. You know, that’s not how you do business in New Orleans. So, I’m like do it. Do what you got to do,” said Eric Cook, Chef and owner of Saint John and Gris-Gris.

Cook, who owns two popular restaurants, Saint John and Gris-Gris, said it was a tough decision to look at his business partner and wife to say he’s shutting Saint John down because they’re having electric bill problems.

Cook said 42 people are now without work, and many reservations had to be canceled.

“We’re talking about neighbors we made relationships with who embrace us and support us and understand the struggle that it is to be a restaurant in New Orleans and give us joy and let us share experiences like having the great food that New Orleans is famous for in the great historical city,” Cook said.

Ciprian Parker works at Zhang Bistro.

“It is sad that they closed. I used to eat their Decatur burger all the time,” said Ciprian Parker, Server at Zhang Bistro.

He loved bantering back and forth with Saint John’s staff.

“When I would see their staff, I’m like, ‘I broke 450, what you are talking about?’ They’re like, ‘Oh, I’m at 7.’ [...] Good staff, good staff.”

Cook said he tried to propose a payment plan to Entergy New Orleans, but because Cook said Entergy told him he was delinquent in bills, cook explained it was all or nothing.

“As a local born and raised New Orleanian, I’m finally going to speak up and say enough is enough,” Cook said.

Entergy New Orleans sent us the following statement:

“Entergy New Orleans’ goal is always to work with customers to achieve the shared goal of continued service. In this case, the New Orleans City Council’s CUSTOMER BILL OF RIGHTS prohibits Entergy New Orleans from disclosing specific information about an individual customer’s bill without the permission of that customer. In light of the press release from Saint John’s PR firm this afternoon and statements posted on social media, we reached out to the customer to request permission to discuss their account. Restaurant ownership has not responded. Given those constraints, we are unable to respond to statements made in connection with this account. We can say that prior to any disconnect, our team will visit a site to confirm the meter reading and location. Standard procedure was followed in this instance. We would be happy to restore service immediately once we speak with the customer and agree on a payment plan option that they can afford.”

Cook said for months, there was confusion over which meter Entergy was reading.

“Then all of the sudden, some ghost meter-backed log bill comes across our desk for $40,000,” Cook said.

When asked for copies of his Entergy bills, Cook’s PR person said Cook had had a busy day and would think about it but didn’t feel comfortable airing his bills for everyone to see.

Cook said he’s tired of seeing his hometown suffer and doesn’t want it to become a tourist favorite pastime.

He wants it to stand strong as the historic city filled with music, great food and friendly people, just as it’s meant to be.

“Let’s fix the city that pays for the state. Because New Orleans is the number 1 tax revenue machine for the state of Louisiana the end,” Cook said.

Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis responded to the news of Saint John’s closure with a post to “X” saying, “I have spoken to Entergy Nola and they are willing to work with Saint John to bring a resolution and restore power tonight. I have reached out to Chef Eric as well. My office is asking Saint John for permission to review their account. I’m asking for both parties to come to the table.”

Chef Cook’s PR person told us he needed time to discuss with his wife and attorney before granting Entergy permission to speak on his account. We’re told they will reply with a decision on Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.