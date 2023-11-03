Power restored at popular French Quarter restaurant after Entergy shut-off due to bill dispute

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A day after deciding to shut down a popular French Quarter restaurant, the owner of Saint John says power has been restored.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, esteemed Chef Eric Cook said he was worried he would have to close his restaurant indefinitely over a high electric bill.

On Friday, the chef posted to Instagram that the outpouring of support was overwhelming and thanked City Council Vice President Helena Moreno for helping sort things out.

Chef Cook said being a business owner is becoming more challenging.

“When they come in and one of their employees sticks a piece of paper in my face and says, ‘you’ve got to give me $40,000 or I’m cutting off your power in 15 minutes,’ that’s not business. You know, that’s not how you do business in New Orleans. So, I’m like do it. Do what you got to do,” said Cook.

Cook said for months, there was confusion over which meter Entergy was reading and originally tried to work out a payment plan with the utility.

“Then all of the sudden, some ghost meter-backed log bill comes across our desk for $40,000,” Cook said.

Cook called the situation “sad” and said companies like Entergy “run unchecked” without regulation.

“I know I have privilege,” he said on Instagram. “It shouldn’t take a restaurant owner like me, an outspoken chef with a big social media presence, to get a reaction and see change. This should be available for EVERYONE.”

Entergy New Orleans sent us the following statement:

“Entergy New Orleans’ goal is always to work with customers to achieve the shared goal of continued service,” a statement from Entergy on Thursday said. “In light of the press release from Saint John’s PR firm this afternoon and statements posted on social media, we reached out to the customer to request permission to discuss their account.”

“Standard procedure was followed in this instance. We would be happy to restore service immediately once we speak with the customer and agree on a payment plan option that they can afford,” the statement concluded.

“Let’s fix the city that pays for the state. Because New Orleans is the number one tax revenue machine for the state of Louisiana the end,” Cook said.

