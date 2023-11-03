BBB Accredited Business
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested

Slidell police say the Bank Plus on Gause Boulevard was robbed by a man with a gun on Thurs.,...
Slidell police say the Bank Plus on Gause Boulevard was robbed by a man with a gun on Thurs., Nov. 2.(Slidell Police)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A man accused of robbing a bank in Slidell at gunpoint has been arrested, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Police say the suspect, wielding a pistol, demanded money from the Bank Plus on Gause Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on Thurs., Nov 2.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

On Friday, police say the suspect was taken into custody. His identity was not immediately disclosed.

