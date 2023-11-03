BBB Accredited Business
Smoke over metro New Orleans to linger into the weekend as winds remains the same

Air quality in the local area will continue to be impacted by the smoke this weekend
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Smoke from local marsh fires continues to lead to a deterioration of the air quality across the area.

Friday morning residents in metro New Orleans woke up to smoke-filled skies and a strong odor. The dense shroud of fog lingering over the city has led to the smoke odor making it into homes and business.

The smoke is emanating from a series of marsh fires that have been burning for weeks in New Orleans East. Another marsh fire was reported by St. Bernard Parish Fire Department but has since been extinguished.

See also: St. Bernard Parish marsh fire is 80% contained; the smell of smoke gives residents headaches

Through the weekend, winds and wind direction will remain the same. That east-to-northeast wind will keep pushing any smoke from the East into metropolitan New Orleans.

