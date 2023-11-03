BBB Accredited Business
St. Bernard Parish marsh fire is 80% contained; the smell of smoke gives residents headaches

By Parker Boyd
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. BERNARD PARISH (WVUE) - Emergency crews fought a marsh fire in St. Bernard Parish, and the smoke caused headaches for residents in the metro area.

Crews began fighting this latest fire near the bayou east of Violet on Wednesday (Nov. 1), and it’s now 80% contained.

Residents like Robert Reed still live in the nightmare of a smoky aroma.

“It is very overwhelming, man,” Reed said. “It gets so stink. Sometimes you have to go inside you smell the smoke in your house.”

Reed said he is afraid the smoke will make him sick. He is also concerned about how it will affect children in the area.

“They got little kids going to school saying man my eyes are burning my eyes are itching,” he said.

Resident Sandra DiMarco has asthma, and she said she hopes the smell of smoke does not make it worse.

“I’m trying to take all the precaution as much as I can. I have to get out of here the smoke in Stone irritates my breathing.”

St. Bernard Fire Chief Earl Borden said the fire is still a hazard even though it has been contained. he also said he is getting help from the St. Bernard sheriff to monitor the situation.

“He has deputies from a marine division that are out in the Martin boats,” Borden said. “We have a close relationship, and we communicate any information.

Borden said dry weather conditions could prolong the containment process, which is why he said he does not know how long it will take to get the situation under control.

“Because of the burn ban statewide and ultra-dry conditions, this is higher than normal,” he said. “We are encouraging citizens and people to avoid burning and please calling any complaints that you have and if there is anything we can extinguish, we will do our best.

