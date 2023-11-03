BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Suspects are being sought in four incidents of rocks thrown at cars from a Pennsylvania overpass

his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle...
his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle damaged by a rock thrown from a highway overpass near New Cumberland, Pa. Authorities asked the public's help identifying the suspects believed to have damaged six vehicles in four incidents over the past month, saying they are thought to live near the Pleasant View Road overpass of Interstate 83.(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (AP) — Police in central Pennsylvania released photos and videos on Friday of two suspects in a string of incidents over the past month where rocks have been thrown at vehicles from an interstate overpass, saying they want the public’s help identifying them.

Six vehicles have been damaged by the rocks in four incidents since Oct. 1, police said. One minor injury was reported, but the victim did not need medical treatment.

The incidents at the Pleasant View Road overpass of Interstate 83 near New Cumberland occurred between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., police said.

In one case, a victim was driving southbound on I-83 about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Harrisburg on Oct. 21 when a softball-sized rock crashed through the windshield, nearly hitting someone.

Footage shows two men walking away from the scene, police said. They described the suspects as young males who likely live nearby.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palestine and Israel supporters brawled in the street during a violent outbreak at a...
VIDEO: Israel, Palestine supporters clash, forcing police stoppage of rally near Tulane; arrests made
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell
ZURIK: Text messages reveal Cantrell used police escorts to attend concerts
Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video

Latest News

Eric Trump, center, appears at the fraud trial for his father, former President Donald Trump,...
Eric Trump testifies in civil fraud trial he relied on accountants for financial statements’ accuracy
Grand opening of Liberation Pavilion at WWII Museum
Grand opening of Liberation Pavilion at WWII Museum
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter...
Ex-State Department official sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for Capitol riot attacks
During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
1 dead, 1 still missing 2 days after old coal plant’s collapse
Expensive Entergy bill forces the closure of St. John restaurant in New Orleans
Power restored at popular French Quarter restaurant after Entergy shut-off due to bill dispute