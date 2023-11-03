BBB Accredited Business
Warmer temperatures with plenty of sun this weekend

Highs are trending back to the 70s
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be a really nice weather forecast as we round out the work week and head on into the upcoming weekend.

Lots of sunshine will dominate today and over the next few days. That will take those chilly to cool starts and warm them nicely into the 70s. I think middle to lower 70s can be expected for your Friday before we jump to the upper 70s over the weekend. Rain chances remain at zero.

A look ahead to next week keeps with the quiet weather theme. We will start to transition to more moisture so some fog potential does creep into our forecast at some point in the new work week. The warmer days will continue as we see a return of the 80s. If you’re trying to find our next rain chance, that may not come for another 7-8 days.

