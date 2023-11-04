Boil water advisory issued for part of New Orleans East after hydrant struck by vehicle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for a small part of New Orleans East after a fire hydrant was struck by a vehicle, the Sewerage & Water Board said Saturday (Nov. 4)

The advisory area includes the entire Oak Island subdivision and a portion of the Michoud area bounded by Red Maple Drive, Maplewood Drive, Bayou Michoud to Dwyer Road, Dwyer Road to Kim Drive and Kim Drive to the levee.

Water pressures in the area dropped below 20 pound per square inch after a driver struck a fire hydrant on Caddo Place near Michoud Boulevard, the S&WB said. Crews are repairing the hydrant, but water quality samples can’t be taken until it has been fixed and sufficient water pressure restored. After that, it generally takes at least 24 hours until test results are returned and analyzed by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Until the water supply is cleared for use, residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems also should use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe. To sanitize the water, bring it to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute.

The S&WB will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled on its website here. Questions can be directed to 504-52-WATER (504-529-2837).

