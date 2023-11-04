BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Boil water advisory issued for part of New Orleans East after hydrant struck by vehicle

A boil water advisory was issued Saturday (Nov. 4) for a portion of New Orleans East after a...
A boil water advisory was issued Saturday (Nov. 4) for a portion of New Orleans East after a driver struck a fire hydrant on Caddo Place, the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans said.(Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for a small part of New Orleans East after a fire hydrant was struck by a vehicle, the Sewerage & Water Board said Saturday (Nov. 4)

The advisory area includes the entire Oak Island subdivision and a portion of the Michoud area bounded by Red Maple Drive, Maplewood Drive, Bayou Michoud to Dwyer Road, Dwyer Road to Kim Drive and Kim Drive to the levee.

Water pressures in the area dropped below 20 pound per square inch after a driver struck a fire hydrant on Caddo Place near Michoud Boulevard, the S&WB said. Crews are repairing the hydrant, but water quality samples can’t be taken until it has been fixed and sufficient water pressure restored. After that, it generally takes at least 24 hours until test results are returned and analyzed by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Until the water supply is cleared for use, residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems also should use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe. To sanitize the water, bring it to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute.

The S&WB will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled on its website here. Questions can be directed to 504-52-WATER (504-529-2837).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says
Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, shows Hurricane Otis...
Hurricane Otis’ shockingly rapid intensification raises eyebrows in storm-prone Louisiana
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Crowds of people and horses block a portion of Carrolton Avenue around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.
City’s response criticized as weekend crowd, mounted partiers impede parts of Carrollton Avenue

Latest News

Algiers' Melkior Johnson, 17, hasn't been seen since leaving Thursday (Nov. 2) to visit a...
NOPD seeks help locating missing Algiers teen
Shelves emptied of popular vape products as new state law goes into effect
Shelves emptied of popular vape products as new state law goes into effect
Family raises funds to return nephew’s body to Honduras after New Orleans shooting
Family raises funds to return nephew’s body to Honduras after New Orleans shooting
Shelves emptied of popular vape products as new state law goes into effect
Shelves emptied of popular vape products as new state law goes into effect