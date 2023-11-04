Boil water advisory lifted Sunday in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory was canceled Sunday (Nov. 5) for a small part of New Orleans East, the Sewerage & Water Board said.

The affected advisory area included the entire Oak Island subdivision and a portion of the Michoud area bounded by Red Maple Drive, Maplewood Drive, Bayou Michoud to Dwyer Road, Dwyer Road to Kim Drive and Kim Drive to the levee.

Water pressures in the area dropped below 20 pound per square inch on Saturday, after a driver struck a fire hydrant on Caddo Place near Michoud Boulevard, the S&WB said. Crews repaired the hydrant and sample results returned Sunday showed the water safe for consumption.

Customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes. Questions can be directed to 504-52-WATER (504-529-2837).

