Bruce: A gradual warm up with dry skies into the new week; Turn back the clocks tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a nice weekend in store.

The mornings start off cool, warming up to highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across the area. Sunny skies stick around both days.

We continue the warming trend into the work week with highs in the low 80s. Clouds increase a bit on Monday before clearing again.

Bruce: temps will gradually be on the rise through the end of the weekend into next week. 80s return by Tuesday. Lows pleasant in the 50s north and 60s south. No rain expected through mid next week. Remember to turn the clocks back an hour tonight. pic.twitter.com/0shwyche4y — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 4, 2023

Our next chance for rain will be along a front coming through at the end of the week, which will also bring us cooler temperatures.

Also, remember to turn back the clocks an hour tonight as daylight saving comes to an end.

