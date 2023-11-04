Family raises funds to return nephew’s body to Honduras after New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the 2100 block of Willow Street, Evelin Castillo spent her Friday evening waiting for the sun to set so she could whip out her frying pans, Styrofoam plates and other cooking utensils for an evening of frying fish, ribs, chicken and pork chops.

Her regular way of making a living has transformed into a fundraising effort for her family, as they struggle to afford to send her nephew’s body back home to Honduras after a brutal fatal shooting in New Orleans East.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identifies the Oct. 29 homicide victim as 21-year-old Mayno Luis Castillo. Officials say he was killed around 6:30 p.m. at a park on Granville St.

Evelin Castillo says she was selling food plates at the New Orleans Lakefront that day when her nephew told her he wanted to go to the park for a soccer match with his amateur team.

She says he left around 5 p.m., and about an hour later, a friend who was at the soccer match called to tell her Maynos was shot at the park. She says she dropped what she was doing to rush to the scene.

“When I finally got there all I saw were ambulances, so many ambulances and so many police officers. ‘My God, what is happening,’ I said,” Castillo said.

NOPD says Maynos was rushed to the hospital, where he eventually died due to his wounds. Castillo says NOPD and the coroner’s office have yet to contact them about the latest information on the case or when/how to retrieve his body. As of this report, the police have no suspect in the case.

“I don’t know if he had any enemies. I don’t know if there were any issues. I don’t know who killed him. I don’t know anything,” she said. “There is a mom out there suffering so much trying to see her son one last time. We, too, are also suffering.”

While a family in New Orleans and Honduras mourn the loss of their loved one, Dillard University Criminologist Ashraf Esmail, Ph.D., says this case is a snapshot of the city’s overall gun problem.

“It begs the overall question of how do we address the whole issue of owning guns and how do we utilize these guns,” Esmail said.

According to the New Orleans City Council’s crime dashboard, the city has seen a decline in both fatal and non-fatal shootings compared to this time last year. So far this year, New Orleans has recorded 155 fatal shootings and 325 non-fatal shootings, which are 23.3% and 17.5% declines, respectively.

However, Esmail says the overall gun crime numbers are concerning and not on par with 2019′s historically low numbers.

“We have to look at overall how we were a couple of years ago and we are nowhere near that. And particularly where are population keeps dropping, per capita we are nowhere near that,” he said.

As for the Castillos, family members in New Orleans will continue selling food plates out of their home and at the Lakefront, raising every dollar they can to lay Maynos to rest.

“All that I say is, please help me. Please help if you can,” Castillo said.

