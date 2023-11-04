Nice weekend ahead with cool mornings and warm afternoons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a nice weekend in store.

The mornings start of cool warming up to highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across the area. Sunny skies stick around both days.

We continue the warming trend into the work week with highs in the low 80s. Clouds increase a bit on Monday before clearing again.

Our next chance for rain will be along a front coming through at the end of the week, which will also bring us cooler temperatures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.