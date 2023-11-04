BBB Accredited Business
NOPD seeks help locating missing Algiers teen

Algiers' Melkior Johnson, 17, hasn't been seen since leaving Thursday (Nov. 2) to visit a...
Algiers' Melkior Johnson, 17, hasn't been seen since leaving Thursday (Nov. 2) to visit a friend in Gentilly, the NOPD said.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Saturday (Nov. 4) asked for the public’s help in locating a missing Algiers teenager.

The NOPD said 17-year-old Melkior Johnson left his home in the 3500 block of Timberwolf Lane around 2 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 2) to visit a friend in Gentilly. The boy “has not been seen or heard from since,” police said in a press release.

Johnson is described as 5-foot-5 and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD’s Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.

Shelves emptied of popular vape products as new state law goes into effect
Family raises funds to return nephew’s body to Honduras after New Orleans shooting
Shelves emptied of popular vape products as new state law goes into effect
Man attempted to conceal drugs in mouth during traffic stop, died in custody
