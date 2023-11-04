NOPD seeks help locating missing Algiers teen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Saturday (Nov. 4) asked for the public’s help in locating a missing Algiers teenager.

The NOPD said 17-year-old Melkior Johnson left his home in the 3500 block of Timberwolf Lane around 2 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 2) to visit a friend in Gentilly. The boy “has not been seen or heard from since,” police said in a press release.

Johnson is described as 5-foot-5 and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD’s Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.