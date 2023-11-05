BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Warming trend continues; Patchy morning fog

Bruce: Dry skies through mid-week; Patchy morning fog possible
Bruce: Dry skies through mid-week; Patchy morning fog possible(Maxuser | FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warming trend continues into the new work week. Dry skies expected through mid week.

Patchy fog is possible in the area Monday morning but will quickly clear to sunny skies. Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s across the area.

Lows are still cool on Monday morning, in the upper 40s and mid-50s, due to upper-level low pressure moving across the region. Cloud cover increases Monday with warm highs in the low 80s.

The unseasonably warm weather lingers until Friday when a weak cold front moves through, bringing a chance for rain and cooler temperatures.

