CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bayou St. John businesses burglarized early Halloween morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 31), a man is caught on surveillance camera video crawling through a side window of Cafe Degas on Esplanade Avenue, falling to the ground, pulling out a cash register drawer, and trying to break into a safe.

Adrian Soulas is the restaurant’s manager. He says he woke up Tuesday to a call from his cleaning crew.

“She was very freaked out. She wasn’t sure if there was somebody still there,” Soulas said. “I arrived maybe 10 minutes later.”

After calculating the money taken to about $40, Soulas started asking around to his neighbors.

The cameras at Canseco’s Esplanade Market captured video of the suspect’s car going the wrong way down Ponce de Leon Street.

“Which apparently was really good information for the police,” said Soulas. “They didn’t know that he had a car before.”

Within a few blocks, staff at CC’s Coffee House and Liuzza’s by the Track said the suspect broke into their businesses as well.

Liuzza’s safe was hit, but CC’s workers say they were spared from anything being stolen.

Soulas says the neighborhood has come together to help NOPD detectives, but until they hear that the suspect is caught, these small businesses remain on high alert.

“I also took some photos, like screenshots, and printed them out to give to all the neighbors,” Soulas said. “You know, we’re all small businesses. We just want to work and get through life like that.”

We’ve asked the NOPD for information on the suspect and its burglary investigation but have not heard back.

