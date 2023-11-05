BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bayou St. John businesses burglarized early Halloween morning

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 31), a man is caught on surveillance camera video crawling through a side window of Cafe Degas on Esplanade Avenue, falling to the ground, pulling out a cash register drawer, and trying to break into a safe.

Adrian Soulas is the restaurant’s manager. He says he woke up Tuesday to a call from his cleaning crew.

“She was very freaked out. She wasn’t sure if there was somebody still there,” Soulas said. “I arrived maybe 10 minutes later.”

After calculating the money taken to about $40, Soulas started asking around to his neighbors.

The cameras at Canseco’s Esplanade Market captured video of the suspect’s car going the wrong way down Ponce de Leon Street.

“Which apparently was really good information for the police,” said Soulas. “They didn’t know that he had a car before.”

Within a few blocks, staff at CC’s Coffee House and Liuzza’s by the Track said the suspect broke into their businesses as well.

Liuzza’s safe was hit, but CC’s workers say they were spared from anything being stolen.

Soulas says the neighborhood has come together to help NOPD detectives, but until they hear that the suspect is caught, these small businesses remain on high alert.

“I also took some photos, like screenshots, and printed them out to give to all the neighbors,” Soulas said. “You know, we’re all small businesses. We just want to work and get through life like that.”

We’ve asked the NOPD for information on the suspect and its burglary investigation but have not heard back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says
Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, shows Hurricane Otis...
Hurricane Otis’ shockingly rapid intensification raises eyebrows in storm-prone Louisiana
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Crowds of people and horses block a portion of Carrolton Avenue around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.
City’s response criticized as weekend crowd, mounted partiers impede parts of Carrollton Avenue

Latest News

Bayou St. John businesses burglarized early Halloween morning
Bayou St. John businesses burglarized early Halloween morning
Man arrested for attempted murder in stabbing at Slidell Hotel
Image courtesy MGN
Man arrested for attempted murder in stabbing at Slidell Hotel
Family raises funds to return nephew’s body to Honduras after New Orleans shooting
Family raises funds to return nephew’s body to Honduras after New Orleans shooting