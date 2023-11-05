Gentilly community holds memorial for slain mailman, suspect still at large

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Memorial services are ongoing for Calvin “CJ” Brown, the mailman fatally shot at a gas station in Gentilly, as the community comes together to pay tribute to his life.

Brown was killed after being shot multiple times at the Shell gas station in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue on Oct. 18. Despite efforts by the NOPD, which included releasing images of the suspected shooter, the individual has not been captured.

Known for his warm interactions, Brown is remembered by residents and businesses. His presence was a fixture along his delivery route, and his absence has been profoundly felt.

A second-line jazz funeral procession is planned for 3:15 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 5) to honor Brown. Neighbors are invited to join at Walter Wolfman Washington Park on Esplanade and continue to the Stallings Gentilly Playground.

The event will conclude with a reception featuring speakers from state and local offices, the United States Postal Service, and the community.

