Kickoff time announced for LSU vs. Florida game

LSU Football
LSU Football(Bobby Brummel | Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU’s sold-out contest against Florida on Nov. 11 in Tiger Stadium will kickoff in primetime, the SEC and its network television partners announced Sunday following a six-day hold on the game time.

The Tigers and Gators will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Pregame on the LSU Sports Radio Network begins at 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK

* 2:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Missouri, CBS

* 6 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Georgia, ESPN

* 6:30 p.m. CT – Florida at LSU, SEC Network

11 a.m. CT – Alabama at Kentucky, ESPN

11 a.m. CT – Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC Network

3 p.m. CT – Auburn at Arkansas, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Texas A&M, ESPN2

* Games and networks determined after games of November 4.

