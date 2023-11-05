Man arrested for attempted murder in stabbing at Slidell Hotel

SLIDELL, LA (WVUE) - A Slidell-area hotel was the scene of a stabbing incident on Saturday morning (Nov. 4), leading to the arrest of a local man on charges of attempted murder.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call before noon at a hotel on the 5800 block of Yaupon Drive.

Upon arrival, they discovered a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital and is currently reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Detectives from the STPSO Major Crimes Unit investigated the scene and found that an altercation between two men had escalated, resulting in the stabbing.

The suspect, identified as Tyrus Prescott, a 28-year-old from Slidell, was arrested at the scene.

Prescott, who has a previous felony conviction, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center pending further legal action.

