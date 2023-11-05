Man fatally shot early Sunday in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot to death early Sunday (Nov. 5) in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed, but the NOPD described him as “an adult Hispanic male” who was shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred around 4:05 a.m., in the 2600 block of First Street.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances of the shooting, nor said whether a suspect or motive for the killing has been developed.

