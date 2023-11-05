BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man fatally shot early Sunday in Central City, NOPD says

A man was fatally shot early Sunday (Nov. 5) in the 2600 block of First Street in Central City,...
A man was fatally shot early Sunday (Nov. 5) in the 2600 block of First Street in Central City, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot to death early Sunday (Nov. 5) in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed, but the NOPD described him as “an adult Hispanic male” who was shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred around 4:05 a.m., in the 2600 block of First Street.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances of the shooting, nor said whether a suspect or motive for the killing has been developed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, shows Hurricane Otis...
Hurricane Otis’ shockingly rapid intensification raises eyebrows in storm-prone Louisiana
Crowds of people and horses block a portion of Carrolton Avenue around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.
City’s response criticized as weekend crowd, mounted partiers impede parts of Carrollton Avenue
Slidell Police identified convicted felon Herbert Earl Davis, 49, as the Slidell man arrested...
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested
Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says

Latest News

Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis
LSP Colonel announces retirement
Gentilly community holds memorial for slain mailman, suspect still at large
Gentilly community holds memorial for slain mailman, suspect still at large
A man is caught on security camera footage breaking into Cafe Degas on Esplanade Avenue.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bayou St. John businesses burglarized early Halloween morning
Boil water advisory issued for part of New Orleans East after hydrant struck by vehicle