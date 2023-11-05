BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

No. 8 Alabama outlasts No. 14 LSU 42-28

LSU vs Alabama
LSU vs Alabama(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU fell to No. 8 Alabama in a high scoring duel 42-28 on Saturday, November 4.

This game was a battle of the quarterbacks early on as LSU’s Jayden Daniels ran for over 380 yards of total offense and a touchdown, with 2 passing touchdowns.

Alabama’s QB Jalen Milroe ran for over 370 yards of total offense and 4 rushing touchdowns.

Daniels threw an interception early in the fourth causing a quick touchdown, putting Alabama up 42-28 with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Jayden Daniels entered concussion protocol with about 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter after a big hit from Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner and did not return.

The Tigers are back in Death Valley facing the Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says
Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, shows Hurricane Otis...
Hurricane Otis’ shockingly rapid intensification raises eyebrows in storm-prone Louisiana
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Crowds of people and horses block a portion of Carrolton Avenue around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.
City’s response criticized as weekend crowd, mounted partiers impede parts of Carrollton Avenue

Latest News

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previewed the upcoming game against the Alabama Crimson...
Brian Kelly previews LSU game against Alabama
Tulane defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins reacts after a first-half tackle against Rice on...
LSU, Tulane move up in latest AP Top 25 football poll
Tulane running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs during an NCAA football game against North Texas on...
Tulane looks for 6th straight win Saturday against Rice
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Southern football Safeties coach and former football star, Sean Wallace, has been diagnosed...
Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreatic cancer