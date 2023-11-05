BBB Accredited Business
Saints force five turnovers, defeat Bears, 24-17

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) makes a touchdown catch over Saints safety Tyrann...
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) makes a touchdown catch over Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half Sunday (Nov. 5) at Caesars Superdome. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans defense forced five turnovers Sunday (Nov. 5), propelling the Saints to a 24-17 victory at Caesars Superdome.

Derek Carr passed for two touchdowns, while Taysom Hill threw a touchdown pass and caught another score in the contest. Hill’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson gave the Saints the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

Hill also produced some history in the second quarter when he pulled in a 2-yard touchdown reception from Carr. Hill is the first NFL player to have at least 10 career rushing TDs, 10 passing TDs and 10 receiving TDs since Frank Gifford.

Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo intercepted two passes and forced a fumble and recovered it. Safety Marcus Maye picked off Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (who threw three interceptions), and linebacker Pete Werner recovered a Bagent fumble.

The Saints (5-4) have won two straight as they ready for a trip to Minnesota next Sunday.

