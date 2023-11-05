BBB Accredited Business
Tulane returns to Top 20, LSU falls five spots after loss at Alabama

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz has his team back in the Top 20 after the Green Wave improved to...
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz has his team back in the Top 20 after the Green Wave improved to 8-1 with Saturday's victory at East Carolina. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite a perilously narrow 13-10 victory over a one-win East Carolina team on Saturday, the Tulane Green Wave are once again a Top 20 team.

Tulane (8-1) climbed one spot from 21st to 20th in the new AP Top 25 college football poll released Sunday (Nov. 5).

The Green Wave are now two spots behind LSU (6-3). The Tigers tumbled five places in the rankings -- from 13th to 18th -- following their 42-28 loss Saturday night at Alabama.

The victory over LSU didn’t move the Crimson Tide in this week’s poll. Alabama (8-1) stayed put at No. 8.

This week’s rankings:

  1. Georgia (9-0)
  2. Michigan (9-0)
  3. Ohio State (9-0)
  4. Florida State (9-0)
  5. Washington (9-0)
  6. Oregon (8-1)
  7. Texas (8-1)
  8. Alabama (8-1)
  9. Penn State (8-1)
  10. Ole Miss (8-1)
  11. Louisville (8-1)
  12. Oregon State (7-2)
  13. Utah (7-2)
  14. Tennessee (7-2)
  15. Oklahoma State (7-2)
  16. Missouri (7-2)
  17. Oklahoma (7-2)
  18. LSU (6-3)
  19. Kansas (7-2)
  20. Tulane (8-1)
  21. James Madison (9-0)
  22. Notre Dame (7-3)
  23. Arizona (6-3)
  24. North Carolina (7-2)
  25. Liberty (9-0)

Tulane is home next Saturday, hosting Tulsa in an 11 a.m. game at Yulman Stadium.

LSU also is home next Saturday, hosting Florida in a sold-out game at Tiger Stadium set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.

