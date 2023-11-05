Tulane returns to Top 20, LSU falls five spots after loss at Alabama
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite a perilously narrow 13-10 victory over a one-win East Carolina team on Saturday, the Tulane Green Wave are once again a Top 20 team.
Tulane (8-1) climbed one spot from 21st to 20th in the new AP Top 25 college football poll released Sunday (Nov. 5).
The Green Wave are now two spots behind LSU (6-3). The Tigers tumbled five places in the rankings -- from 13th to 18th -- following their 42-28 loss Saturday night at Alabama.
The victory over LSU didn’t move the Crimson Tide in this week’s poll. Alabama (8-1) stayed put at No. 8.
This week’s rankings:
- Georgia (9-0)
- Michigan (9-0)
- Ohio State (9-0)
- Florida State (9-0)
- Washington (9-0)
- Oregon (8-1)
- Texas (8-1)
- Alabama (8-1)
- Penn State (8-1)
- Ole Miss (8-1)
- Louisville (8-1)
- Oregon State (7-2)
- Utah (7-2)
- Tennessee (7-2)
- Oklahoma State (7-2)
- Missouri (7-2)
- Oklahoma (7-2)
- LSU (6-3)
- Kansas (7-2)
- Tulane (8-1)
- James Madison (9-0)
- Notre Dame (7-3)
- Arizona (6-3)
- North Carolina (7-2)
- Liberty (9-0)
Tulane is home next Saturday, hosting Tulsa in an 11 a.m. game at Yulman Stadium.
LSU also is home next Saturday, hosting Florida in a sold-out game at Tiger Stadium set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.