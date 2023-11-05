Tulane returns to Top 20, LSU falls five spots after loss at Alabama

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite a perilously narrow 13-10 victory over a one-win East Carolina team on Saturday, the Tulane Green Wave are once again a Top 20 team.

Tulane (8-1) climbed one spot from 21st to 20th in the new AP Top 25 college football poll released Sunday (Nov. 5).

The Green Wave are now two spots behind LSU (6-3). The Tigers tumbled five places in the rankings -- from 13th to 18th -- following their 42-28 loss Saturday night at Alabama.

The victory over LSU didn’t move the Crimson Tide in this week’s poll. Alabama (8-1) stayed put at No. 8.

This week’s rankings:

Georgia (9-0) Michigan (9-0) Ohio State (9-0) Florida State (9-0) Washington (9-0) Oregon (8-1) Texas (8-1) Alabama (8-1) Penn State (8-1) Ole Miss (8-1) Louisville (8-1) Oregon State (7-2) Utah (7-2) Tennessee (7-2) Oklahoma State (7-2) Missouri (7-2) Oklahoma (7-2) LSU (6-3) Kansas (7-2) Tulane (8-1) James Madison (9-0) Notre Dame (7-3) Arizona (6-3) North Carolina (7-2) Liberty (9-0)

Tulane is home next Saturday, hosting Tulsa in an 11 a.m. game at Yulman Stadium.

LSU also is home next Saturday, hosting Florida in a sold-out game at Tiger Stadium set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.

