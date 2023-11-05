BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tyson Foods is recalling about 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets.

On Saturday, the company said it was voluntarily pulling the nuggets after some people reported finding small pieces of metal inside the patties.

Specifically, the recall is for the 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen, but fully cooked breaded nuggets that are shaped like dinosaurs.

The packaging includes a Best Used By date of Sept. 4, 2024.

The chicken was sold in a number of states including California, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

The Department of Agriculture says there has been “one minor oral injury” associated with consumption of the nuggets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, shows Hurricane Otis...
Hurricane Otis’ shockingly rapid intensification raises eyebrows in storm-prone Louisiana
Crowds of people and horses block a portion of Carrolton Avenue around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.
City’s response criticized as weekend crowd, mounted partiers impede parts of Carrollton Avenue
Slidell Police identified convicted felon Herbert Earl Davis, 49, as the Slidell man arrested...
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested
Two people were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the intersection of Canal Street...
Two men shot on Canal Street on busy Halloween weekend, NOPD says

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Gaza loses telecom contact again. Israel strikes refugee camps as Israel rejects a pause in fighting
News of Steve Scalise backing out of the race highlights the turmoil within the Republican Party
Scalise refuses to say 2020 presidential election was legitimate
Dozens of neglected horses were rescued from a farm in Iowa.
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses rescued from farm, owner charged
Dozens of horses were seized in Iowa after a authorities began investigating a woman for...
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses found suffering from injuries on farm, owner charged