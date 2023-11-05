Warmup continues this week before the next front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warming trend continues for the end of the weekend.

Patchy fog is possible in the area Sunday morning but will quickly clear to sunny skies. Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s across the area.

Lows are still cool on Monday morning, in the upper 40s and mid-50s, due to upper-level low pressure moving across the region. Cloud cover increases Monday with warm highs in the low 80s.

The unseasonably warm weather lingers until Friday when a cold front moves through, bringing a chance for rain and cooler temperatures.

