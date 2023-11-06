Beloved mail carrier honored in second line send-off in New Orleans weeks after fatal shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friends, family and coworkers paraded through the streets of New Orleans in honor of a beloved postal carrier who was fatally shot last month outside a Gentilly gas station.

The loss marked by Sunday’s second line moved many to tears.

When Calvin CJ Brown made his rounds along his Bayou Saint John delivery route, people said he brought more than their mail, he also doled out heartfelt hellos, smiles and laughs that brightened his customers’ days.

Gentilly community holds memorial for slain mailman, suspect still at large

“When you had him one on one, and you had him just when he was by himself, just an awesome, awesome guy,” Jody Depriest said.

“The energy, the positive vibes, the personality, the warm spirit,” Tika Burton said.

“CJ will be missed. I love me some CJ. Nice person. We have stories, stories, stories,” Karla Brooks said.

In the wake of his still-unsolved murder, it was that uplifting spirit for which he was remembered by postal service colleagues, friends and relatives, and even city leaders.

“We must celebrate the good in our society and CJ was an example of the good,” Eugene Green, New Orleans City Councilman.

“He had a sense of humor like his mom. We could get goofy together. The thing I’m going to most miss is his smile. He always had a big smile and the best hug ever,” Wanda Brown said.

Wanda Brown said her son treasured his own children, 10-year-old Dakota and 5-year-old Emory.

“That was his whole purpose was his kids,” Wanda Brown said.

The 41-year-old died after being shot multiple times on Oct. 18 at a Shell gas station on Franklin Avenue.

“The person who killed him is still out there, probably watching this interview. Or maybe watching across the street from this rally, because that happens a lot, too. You did a tremendous disservice to humanity, and you did something that is intolerable. Something that we will never, ever give an excuse for in society. You did the ultimate wrong. You took a human life. And you must pay when we eventually find you,” Green said.

“Hug your kids, kiss them. You know, tomorrows not promised. And to the gun violence, I need my legislators to get on it,” Wanda Brown said.

Many marched from Walter “Wolfman” Washington Park to Stallings Gentilly Playground, part of CJ’s mail route.

“As you can see, he was well-loved. But one of the great things that’s happened here is that people who didn’t even know each other a week ago are now coming together, because of this man,” said Morgan Clevenger, Pres. of Fairgrounds Triangle Neighborhood Association.

Morgan Clevenger helped CJ’s coworkers organize the second line to celebrate the life of a hard-working, easy-to-love mailman.

“And for CJ, he was extra at that. He was so extra, because our seniors, people who didn’t leave home much, people that were ill, the kids, he was always so considerate. Going the extra mile. Going the extra step,” Clevenger said.

CJ’s mom said she’s now shifting her focus toward helping to stop the city’s gun violence.

“I joined the club I didn’t want to. It’s the Broken-Hearted Victims of Violence Mother Club,” Wanda Brown said.

People said CJ supported this community and it’s their turn to support CJ. A benefit is being planned later this month at Liuzza’s by the Track to raise money for CJ’s family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.