Bruce: Warming trend continues; patchy morning fog possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The trend in weather as we enter a new work week is for us to get warmer and more humid.

That increasing humidity is a cause for concern in the fog department. Patchy dense fog will be a possibility each and every morning this week as winds remain light, humidity values rise and smoke remains prevalent in our atmosphere. After the fog concerns of the morning hours, the afternoons will be quite warm with highs in the 80s.

Warming trend continues w/ no real cold fronts on the way thru Thurs. Friday brings a weak front w/ much needed spotty showers (40%). As the front slows we'll be a tad cooler with clouds & a few showers this weekend. We'll also be on the lookout for patchy morning fog this week. pic.twitter.com/q6MtsynxaU — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 6, 2023

Some subtle changes will be noted late week as our next front approaches the region. This will yield “some” rain chances in the long range forecast - especially Friday into Saturday. I don’t want to get too carried away on that chance for wet weather as the ongoing drought has erased most rain threats as they get closer.

