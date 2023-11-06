Bruce: Warming trend continues; patchy morning fog possible
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The trend in weather as we enter a new work week is for us to get warmer and more humid.
That increasing humidity is a cause for concern in the fog department. Patchy dense fog will be a possibility each and every morning this week as winds remain light, humidity values rise and smoke remains prevalent in our atmosphere. After the fog concerns of the morning hours, the afternoons will be quite warm with highs in the 80s.
Some subtle changes will be noted late week as our next front approaches the region. This will yield “some” rain chances in the long range forecast - especially Friday into Saturday. I don’t want to get too carried away on that chance for wet weather as the ongoing drought has erased most rain threats as they get closer.
