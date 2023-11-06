Former Slidell cop accused of stealing drugs from evidence room

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A former Slidell Police officer has been arrested and accused of stealing prescription narcotics from the evidence room.

Chief Randy Fandal says Todd Dillon, 48, was booked into jail on Nov. 6 on 15 counts of theft, 16 counts of possession of a Schedule II CDS, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV CDS, and malfeasance in office.

“Mr. Dillon had the opportunity to seek help like any other citizen, however, he chose to break the law. He will be treated like any other criminal. I have zero tolerance for bad cops. Period,” Chief Fandal says.

Dillon had been employed with the Slidell Police Department since January 2016. Fandal says Dillon resigned last month, after learning of the criminal investigation into his wrongdoings.

