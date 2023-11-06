BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former Slidell cop accused of stealing drugs from evidence room

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A former Slidell Police officer has been arrested and accused of stealing prescription narcotics from the evidence room.

Chief Randy Fandal says Todd Dillon, 48, was booked into jail on Nov. 6 on 15 counts of theft, 16 counts of possession of a Schedule II CDS, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV CDS, and malfeasance in office.

Mr. Dillon had the opportunity to seek help like any other citizen, however, he chose to break the law. He will be treated like any other criminal. I have zero tolerance for bad cops. Period,” Chief Fandal says.

Dillon had been employed with the Slidell Police Department since January 2016. Fandal says Dillon resigned last month, after learning of the criminal investigation into his wrongdoings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video
Slidell Police identified convicted felon Herbert Earl Davis, 49, as the Slidell man arrested...
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, shows Hurricane Otis...
Hurricane Otis’ shockingly rapid intensification raises eyebrows in storm-prone Louisiana
Crowds of people and horses block a portion of Carrolton Avenue around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.
City’s response criticized as weekend crowd, mounted partiers impede parts of Carrollton Avenue
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Hollygrove 5-year-old shot by a 7-year-old, court documents reveal
Police lights and caution tape.f
NOPD investigating two separate shootings; three injured
Two injured in shooting in the Florida Area in New Orleans
Two injured in shooting in the Florida Area in New Orleans
A 35-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday (Nov. 5) in the 2600 block of First Street in...
Man fatally shot early Sunday in Central City, NOPD says