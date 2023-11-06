BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating two separate shootings; three injured

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two shootings that happened on Sunday (Nov. 5).

The first incident, involving a male and a female with gunshot wounds, occurred in the 3000 block of North Miro Street around 3:24 p.m., with the victims arriving at a hospital by private vehicle shortly after that.

Hours later, at 9:09 p.m., another shooting was reported at the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and Banks Street. One victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

No further information has been released about either incident.

