Orleans sheriff seeking $13 million budget increase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson is requesting a budget increase of $13 million for 2024, pushing the budget from $59 million to $72 million.

“We don’t want to be reactive and keep paying to fix things. We want to keep maintaining things properly and keep those cost down,” Hutson said.

At council chambers on Monday (Nov. 6), Hutson said the money would go toward funding critical repairs, mental health initiatives, and raising the starting hourly wage for deputies from $18 to $20 per hour.

“It’s the hard work of the men and women of this department,” Hutson said. “They need to be compensated appropriately and treated well.”

The New Orleans City Council is concerned about transparency and is calling on the sheriff to use the same financial software as other departments.

“It’s a significant amount of money. There’s $55 million at stake. We want to make sure when we’re giving that much money to another public entity that those dollars are being well spent,” Councilmember Joe Giarrusso said.

The Sheriff said the program known as “brass” does not suit her department’s needs.

“You’re not going to buy something that does not fit your needs,” Hutson said. “We have other software purchased in the past that did not work by the previous administration and that was not spent well. We’re going to spend our funds on software that meets our needs.”

Giarrusso said, “We obviously are not going to dictate and micromanage any other entity and tell them exactly dollar for dollar how to spend, but the ability to peak in and make sure things are on track is incredibly important.”

Throughout Sheriff Hutson’s budget presentation, there was little discussion on the OIG’s report outlining more than $11,000 in unused hotel rooms during Mardi Gras.

Councilmember Girausso said that while it is important to protect public dollars, they’re looking at a much bigger picture.

“I don’t want to minimize what’s happened with the hotel rooms at all, but with the budget being as big as it is, we’re concerned about all of the dollars,” Giarrusso said.

“We’ve cooperated with the OIG. They put their report out there and we didn’t get to see it or comment. I was never interviewed about it. We’ve moved on from that issue and quite frankly, I don’t have anything else to say about it,” Hutson said.

During the Sheriff’s presentation, she also discussed ways to cut down on violence in the jail. Hutson believes providing cell phones or tablets to inmates is one way to do so. She also touched on the Phase III of the jail expansion and the critical expenses to prepare for the project.

